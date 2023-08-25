Celebrate National Banana Split Day with Graeter’s Ice Cream

Liz Berg from That Skinny Chick Can Bake joined us in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen today to celebrate National Banana Split Day! She said the key to a perfect banana split is high quality ingredients.

To make s delicious banana split, you need to split the banana, and can then choose two ice creams, two toppings like whipper cream, or syrup and pecans. She brought Graeter’s butterscotch sauce and fudge sauce to enjoy!

Liz also brought her chocolate pudding cookies, YUM!

To learn more about Graeter’s Ice Cream, or order online at www.graeters.com.

Follow Graeter’s on social media for the latest updates: @Graeters!

You can find more information about Liz at https://www.thatskinnychickcanbake.com/.