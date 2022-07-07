Celebrate National Chocolate Day with Vino Mobile Wine Bar

In celebration of National Chocolate Day today, Jenn Kampmeier, owner of Vino Mobile Wine Bar, treated us to a delicious wine and chocolate pairing!
She paired the following wines and chocolates:
- Sparking with white chocolate
- Moscato with milk chocolate and chocolate covered popcorn
- Reds with dark chocolate, chocolate with fruits, chocolate with nuts and sea salt
- Shiraz with chocolate cake/cupcakes
She also had these recommendations for the best possible chocolate tasting:
- Smell before you taste
- Taste the chocolate before the wine
- After tasting the chocolate, smell the wine and then sip and swallow the wine.
- Do it in this order to gain the full benefits of the pairing.
You can learn more about Vino Mobile Wine Bar here.