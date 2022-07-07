Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate National Chocolate Day with Vino Mobile Wine Bar

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

In celebration of National Chocolate Day today, Jenn Kampmeier, owner of Vino Mobile Wine Bar, treated us to a delicious wine and chocolate pairing!

She paired the following wines and chocolates:

  • Sparking with white chocolate
  • Moscato with milk chocolate and chocolate covered popcorn
  • Reds with dark chocolate, chocolate with fruits, chocolate with nuts and sea salt
  • Shiraz with chocolate cake/cupcakes

She also had these recommendations for the best possible chocolate tasting:

  • Smell before you taste
  • Taste the chocolate before the wine
  • After tasting the chocolate, smell the wine and then sip and swallow the wine.
  • Do it in this order to gain the full benefits of the pairing.

You can learn more about Vino Mobile Wine Bar here.

