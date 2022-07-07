Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate National Chocolate Day with Vino Mobile Wine Bar

In celebration of National Chocolate Day today, Jenn Kampmeier, owner of Vino Mobile Wine Bar, treated us to a delicious wine and chocolate pairing!

She paired the following wines and chocolates:

Sparking with white chocolate

Moscato with milk chocolate and chocolate covered popcorn

Reds with dark chocolate, chocolate with fruits, chocolate with nuts and sea salt

Shiraz with chocolate cake/cupcakes

She also had these recommendations for the best possible chocolate tasting:

Smell before you taste

Taste the chocolate before the wine

After tasting the chocolate, smell the wine and then sip and swallow the wine.

Do it in this order to gain the full benefits of the pairing.

You can learn more about Vino Mobile Wine Bar here.