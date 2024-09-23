Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Celebrate National Coffee Day 2024

LSL COFFEE DAY

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

National Coffee Day, celebrated annually on September 29th, is a day to honor all things coffee. But for many, every day feels like Coffee Day.

Across the U.S., coffee is a staple in daily routines, with over 400 million cups consumed each day. Nearly two-thirds of American adults indulge in at least one cup of coffee daily, and the average drinker enjoys more than three cups a day.

This year, in anticipation of National Coffee Day, Chef Dara Yu is partnering with Versuni, the company behind Philips Domestic Appliances, to show how you can elevate your coffee experience at home.

Chef Dara’s collaboration with Versuni offers a way for coffee lovers to unlock their inner barista, saving both time and money while still enjoying a high-quality coffee experience.

So, what are you waiting for? Get up and get caffeinated!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Tia Justice: Mrs. Indiana Plus...
News /
Rick Crosslin’s ‘Drop of Doom’...
Life.Style.Live! /
Celebrating 25 years of flavor:...
Life.Style.Live! /
Drinks of the Week: -196...
Drink of the Week /
Crunch Fitness expands to Greenwood:...
Life.Style.Live! /
Pavel’s World: A celebration of...
Life.Style.Live! /
World Darts Championship 2024
Life.Style.Live! /
Food Truck Friday: Dirty Dough...
Life.Style.Live! /