Celebrate National Coffee Day 2024

National Coffee Day, celebrated annually on September 29th, is a day to honor all things coffee. But for many, every day feels like Coffee Day.

Across the U.S., coffee is a staple in daily routines, with over 400 million cups consumed each day. Nearly two-thirds of American adults indulge in at least one cup of coffee daily, and the average drinker enjoys more than three cups a day.

This year, in anticipation of National Coffee Day, Chef Dara Yu is partnering with Versuni, the company behind Philips Domestic Appliances, to show how you can elevate your coffee experience at home.

Chef Dara’s collaboration with Versuni offers a way for coffee lovers to unlock their inner barista, saving both time and money while still enjoying a high-quality coffee experience.

So, what are you waiting for? Get up and get caffeinated!