Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Celebrate National Gyro Day with Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

LSL GRYO TAZIKI

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe joined us today with Ahn Lee, to share some excitement around their upcoming promotions.

Well, as our summer days end, Tazikis wants to offer you a special deal to help you celebrate the end of the season.

Countdown to National Gyro Day on September 1st, the company is hosting $7 Chicken Gyro Meals all day on Wednesday, August 28th.

This offer is both available in-store and online, so it’s very easy for everyone to enjoy.

Ahn Lee commented how this promotion is a great way to “wrap” up the summer with Mediterranean flavors.

We are thankful to Taziki’s for this offer and for allowing our hosts also to experience a tasty meal!

Make sure to catch this offer and celebrate your National Gyro Day with Taziki’s!

LSL GYRO PART 2

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Trinity Health Freedom Expo 2024 happening...
Life.Style.Live! /
Bourbon, Bling, and Bow Ties:...
Life.Style.Live! /
UnitedHealthcare urges preventive care for...
Life.Style.Live! /
Fred & Friends Traveling Tavern...
Life.Style.Live! /
Music Ed Fest: A celebration...
Life.Style.Live! /
Patty’s Picks: ‘Blink Twice’
Life.Style.Live! /
Ironman National returns to Crawfordsville...
Life.Style.Live! /
The Forge: A movie about...
Life.Style.Live! /