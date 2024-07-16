Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with ‘Scoopz’ at The AMP at 16 Tech

July is National Ice Cream Month, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a visit to Scoopz at The AMP at 16 Tech.

Scoopz is ready to feature everyone’s favorite summer treat: ice cream!

With a wide range of flavors, from classic favorites to unique creations like Key Lime Pie, LemOreo, Graham Slam, and Bourbon Praise Pecan, there’s something for every ice cream lover.

Scoopz is owned by Lori Kincy, who brings a passion for creating delicious and fun ice cream experiences.

“I was actually having lunch at The AMP a couple of years ago with a friend and ran into a gentleman by the name of Craig Baker,” Kindy explained.

The AMP at 16 Tech, a food hall and marketplace, is home to more than 20 diverse restaurants and retailers. More than 77% of these businesses are women or minority-led or owned, and 50% are new concepts.

“The space where Scoopz currently is was empty and I just asked, ‘What are you guys going to do with this space?’ and he said, ‘We really need an ice cream shop in here,’ So I did some research, [and] said some prayers,” she continued.

Located off Indiana Avenue at 1220 Waterway Blvd in Indianapolis, The AMP is at the heart of the 16 Tech Innovation District.

It’s a hotspot for diversity, events, and culture, featuring a Venezuelan arepa bar, a seafood market, a burger joint, bubble tea, bagels, a bakery, Italian and Latin cuisine, and much more. You can even find a barbershop and a self-service pinball escape.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a visit to Scoopz and explore all the exciting vendors at The AMP at 16 Tech. For more information, visit Scoopz Ice Cream.