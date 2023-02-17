Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness day with the Nextdoor app

by: Meghan Stratton
Oftentimes we forget the impact that simple gestures of kindness can have, and this is exactly why National Random Acts of Kindness day is celebrated! To encourage everyone to spread kindness, Nextdoor Ambassador and Lifestyle Expert Meaghan Murphy joined us today.

She told us how we can spread care to neighbors and connect with local communities through the Nextdoor app.

To connect with your neighbors on Nextdoor.com, download the app on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or visit nextdoor.com.

