Celebrate National Tattoo Day with Tattoo Trivia from Ezra Speaking

July 17 is National Tattoo Day, and Ezra Speaking joined us with some recent learnings about tattoos! He brought temporary tattoos for everyone to enjoy. Here are some of his facts:

A flash tattoo is a premade design that you can pick from a catalog of pictures.

On average, a tattoo takes about two weeks to heal with proper aftercare.

The most popular tattoos are said to be angels and hearts.

