Celebrate Spring: Mitigate climate change with pasta primavera

Chef Wendell Fowler, creative writer and motivational speaker, joined us Tuesday with his recipes for Pasta Primavera and Chopped Spring Salad. Here’s more from him:

We live on such a lovely blue planet. Let’s celebrate earth and spring today with mindful dietary choices and fuel our earth suit vessel with the energy of the sun, rain, and soil.

For every illness there is a curative herb, plant, or flower. Spring greens belong to the brassica family, whose health benefits are well documented. (TheGuardian.com)

Greens provide vitamin c to fortify the immune system and K to support bone health.

Unfortunately, it’s been concluded, the American diet contributes to Climate Change.

NEWS sources worldwide proclaim the deleterious effects of “Climate Change” are a reality. nytimes.com/article/climate-change-global-warming-faq.html

Good News! Eating a plant-based diet is likely best for the environment (the journal Environmental Research Letters) ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6316289

A vitamin-dense, plant-based diet can also help prevent many diseases.

Nature.com and inquirer.com/science/climate/climate-change-plant-based-diet-greenhouse-gases-20210914.html

Our earth suit vessel replaces billions of cells daily — and using the seasonal foods we consume as building materials. Brainworld.co

Pasta primavera with Tart lemon/chive dressing (Salmon optional for Pescatarians)

8 ounces fresh salmon, skinned and cut into bite size pieces. (Optional)

12 ounces short pasta

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 1/2 tsp. Himalayan salt-trace minerals

3/4 tsp. black pepper

1-pound fresh asparagus, washed, ends removed, and cut into small bite-size pieces

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved-lycopene

1 cup frozen green peas-protein and antioxidants

3 tbsp. EVOO-mono-unsaturated fat

1/4 cup coarsely chopped mint (Added at the very end so it will not cook!)

Garnish:

3/4 cup parmesan or nutritional yeast flakes

Handful of fresh spring chives, chopped

Directions:

Gently sauté’ salmon fillet in olive oil over medium heat and reserve for salad.

When touchable, remove skin and give it to your dog or cat for an Omega 3 burst. (In Japan, crispy salmon skin is a delicacy)

Place the instructed amount of salted water in a large pot & bring to a boil.

Once boiling, add pasta and cook according to instructions. Under rather than overcook. (Al Dente’)

Before pasta gets completely cooked, use a strainer and immerse the asparagus into the boil water for 30 seconds. Remove, rinse immediately under cold water to stop the cooking process and preserve color.

Drain and reserve.

In a large sauté pan, add EVOO, tomatoes, and garlic and sauté for 1 minute.

Turn off heat.

Then add drained pasta, peas, asparagus, and mint.

Salt and pepper then gently toss to mix.

Plate and garnish with spring chives and “cheese”.

This is when you add small bite-size pieces of cooked salmon.

Lemon/Chive dressing

1 cup EVOO

Juice of one lemon

Zest of one lemon

2 tsp. raw honey

1 tsp. Dijon

Handful of chopped fresh chives, chopped

Himalayan salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Place everything into in a screw-top jar. Cover and shake well. Season with salt.

Serve immediately or refrigerate up to 3 days. Let stand at room temperature and shake before using.

Chopped Spring Salad:

½ tub Spring Greens: found at most grocers and farmer markets

6 Radishes, washed and trimmed (diced)

½ Red onion, diced

1 cup chopped cauliflower tops chopped bite size

Walnut pieces, chopped

Serving suggestion: Amelia’s Italian bread with garlic butter

For more information visit, chefwendell.com.