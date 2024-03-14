Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Carmel Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Each year the Carmel Fire Department celebrates St. Patrick’s Day at the Brockway Pub.

On March 16, the proceeds from the event will go toward the Carmel Fire Department bereavement fund.

That fund helps families in hard situations, whether it be severe injury or death.

Fire Fighter Tim stopped by the studio with some talented bagpipe players and drummers to talk about the upcoming event.

Brockway Pub will also be celebrating March 15 and on March 17, which is St. Patrick’s Day.

Tim also designed shirts that will be on sale, those proceeds also go to the bereavement fund.

Other events Saturday include a keg toss and fire hose pull.

The tent opens at 2pm.

Music begins at 3pm.