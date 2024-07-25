Celebrate the 5th annual Far Eastside Festival 2024

Dominique Cork, the Senior Community Engagement Manager, provided information about the Far Eastside Festival. The event is scheduled for July 27th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and aims to unite the community and celebrate!

This year marks the 5th Annual Far Eastside Festival, and it promises to be a fun-filled day for everyone.

The festival will feature live music, offering a range of tunes to enjoy throughout the day.

There will also be various resources available to help and inform the community.

Youth activities are a big part of the festival. Kids can participate in games, crafts, and other fun activities designed just for them.

It’s a wonderful chance for young people to have fun and engage with others in the community.

Food is another highlight of the festival.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of delicious options, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you prefer savory or sweet treats, the festival will have plenty of choices.

The festival is an outdoor event, taking place in the CAFE parking lot and the nearby Far Eastside Orchard. The open-air setting adds to the fun and relaxed atmosphere of the day.

Plus, the event is free and open to the public, making it accessible for everyone.

For those who want to get more involved, there are opportunities to become a vendor or volunteer.

Vendors can showcase their products and services to the community, while volunteers can help make the event a success. Anyone interested in these roles can register online.

In summary, the Far Eastside Festival is a day of celebration and community spirit.

With music, activities, food, and more, it’s an event not to be missed.

Join them on July 27th to enjoy all the festival has to offer and be part of this wonderful community event.