Celebrate the holidays with SoChatti chocolate

Welcome to the delicious world of SoChatti!

Shaun Hughes, Marketing Manager for SoChatti & True Essence Foods, is here to spill all the delicious details!

Their tasting room is filled with holiday cheer.

SoChatti has earned the title of the best chocolate shop in Indiana, offering a true chocolatier experience in the Circle City Industrial complex.

They provide chocolate tastings, classes, private events, wine and chocolate pairings, and much more year-round.

With the holiday season upon us, there are plenty of festive activities for the whole family, including wreath-making workshops and a holiday gift card sale.

To learn more and reserve your spot, visit SoChatti.com.

With vegan, gluten, soy, and nut-free melted chocolate flights, SoChatti takes your palate on a journey around the world.

It’s the ultimate chocolate maker’s experience. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcomed.