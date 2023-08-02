Celebrate the Summer Sip & Shop event at Carmel City Center
Get ready for a delightful Summer Sip & Shop event at the Carmel City Center! On August 5th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Shops at Carmel City Center invite you to join in the fun with a variety of festivities. The plaza will come alive with a DJ setting the mood while visitors can explore sidewalk sales at participating shops and enjoy complimentary white wine and Raspberry Refresher cocktails at select locations, including Bath Junkie, Be.You.tiful NAILS, FlexWerk, and Uplift Intimate Apparel. Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys will also offer complimentary juice boxes for the little sippers!
Kids will have a blast with free airbrush tattoos, and for those seeking relaxation, there’s a donation-based slow-flow outdoor yoga class led by Courtney Summers of The Yoga Studio on the plaza, with all proceeds benefiting Indy Yoga Movement. Make sure to register in advance and bring your mat, towel, and water for this rejuvenating session. Plus, visitors have the chance to win a $75 gift certificate at 14 Districts, Canine Cloud Nine, and Afterglow Market during the Sip & Shop event. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the fantastic shops and restaurants at Carmel City Center, a vibrant downtown destination located off the Monon Greenway, offering the perfect blend of shopping, dining, and enjoyment.
Some of the features for the event include:
- 317 Home, offers a wide selection of Annie Sloan products available for purchase including paints, waxes, and brushes. Featuring stipple textured painted lamp with Annie Sloan chalk paint.
- Uplift Intimate Apparel, a high quality intimate apparel boutique specializing in professional bra fittings including bras, panties, bridal lingerie, shapewear, nursing bras, sleepwear and men’s underwear. Featuring Cosabella curvy plunge bralette with matching panty set.
- Little Tulip Tree, a Beaufort Bonnet Company Signature store, creates upscale items for babies and children born with a refined sense of style. Featuring Corduroy Hamptons hot pink Julia jumper, Tatum’s white turtleneck and Kendall Quilted Coat – Paris Pike Patch.
- HerMD, provides women with comprehensive healthcare and aesthetics. Featuring SkinCeuticals Double Defense – Vitamin C and Physical Fusion SPF
- 14 Districts, understated, elegant and relaxed style bringing pieces from the US and locales around the globe. Featuring BTB Los Angeles Hera pearl slide and Nadiya crochet clutch.