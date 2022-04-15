Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate Trails Day: Ideas to kick off spring trail season

Spring is here, and the outdoors are calling. Sometimes it can be hard to think of new ways to get outside and have fun.

Brand Horton, vice president of communications at rails-to-trails conservancy, joined us Friday to share ideas to make the most out of the outdoors and talk about kicking off the spring trail season.

About Brandi Horton

Brandi Horton serves as RTC’s vice president of communications. She has dedicated her career to communications for social change and is passionate about creating communities that promote health and well-being. She partners with nonprofit organizations and government agencies to leverage communications strategies to organize and engage audiences in support of social good.

She lives in Arlington, Virginia, with her family, where she regularly frequents the Four Mile Run and W&OD trails en route to work, the playground and little league games.

About Rails-to-Trails Conservancy

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC), the nation’s largest trails organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong. RTC is dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike and be active outdoors.

Connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit RailstoTrails.org/celebratetrails.