Celebrate Valentine’s Day in downtown Indianapolis with glass blowing, candle pouring, and more!

by: Meghan Stratton
Whether you’re an adventurous couple, family celebrating the season, or a friend group out on the town, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy in downtown Indianapolis this Valentine’s Day. Max Wing, PR & Communications Manager at Downtown Indy, Inc., joined us to share a list of the top must-do experiences, both on Valentine’s Day and surrounding dates.

The list ranges from dinner and cocktail experiences to interactive art classes. Some highlights include:

  • Indiana Roof Ballroom Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance 
  • Groovin’ on Ice at Easley Winery
  • Penn & Beech Candle Pouring + Movie Screening
  • Glass blowing at “Glass Arts Indiana”
  • Be My Valentine Half Marathon & 5K

For the full list, head to the Downtown Indy website.

