Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a HeartBaker pizza from Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s was recently voted the best pizza chain in the U.S.! Sarah Gwin from Papa Murphy’s joined us to share how we can celebrate Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl with pizza and treats.

Papa Murphy’s offers Heartbaker Pizzas made in the shape of a heart and topped with your choice of cheese or pepperoni. Also with the Sweetheart of a Deal, you can Bundle a large HeartBaker® Pizza with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Deliciously romantic dinner, achieved.

Online order today at papamurphys.com.

More about Papa Murphy’s:

Never settle for lukewarm, disappointing pizza again. Papa Murphy’s makes each pizza fresh so you can bake it hot when you’re ready. Pizzas include dough made from scratch daily, veggies sliced by hand and cheeses grated from the block. No freezers in the store at all! Change the way you pizza at Papa Murphy’s.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PAPA MURPHY’S.