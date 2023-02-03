Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a HeartBaker pizza from Papa Murphy’s

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Papa Murphy’s was recently voted the best pizza chain in the U.S.! Sarah Gwin from Papa Murphy’s joined us to share how we can celebrate Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl with pizza and treats.

Papa Murphy’s offers Heartbaker Pizzas made in the shape of a heart and topped with your choice of cheese or pepperoni. Also with the Sweetheart of a Deal, you can Bundle a large HeartBaker® Pizza with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Deliciously romantic dinner, achieved.

Online order today at papamurphys.com.

More about Papa Murphy’s:

Never settle for lukewarm, disappointing pizza again.  Papa Murphy’s makes each pizza fresh so you can bake it hot when you’re ready.  Pizzas include dough made from scratch daily, veggies sliced by hand and cheeses grated from the block.  No freezers in the store at all!  Change the way you pizza at Papa Murphy’s. 

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PAPA MURPHY’S.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lisa Marie Presley deja una fortuna musical y una disputa familiar

Latinx /

Warming up this weekend

Weather Blog /

Un hombre muere en un tiroteo en su casa en el condado rural de Grant

Latinx /

IMPD arrests theft suspect on charges of possessing machine gun, handgun

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.