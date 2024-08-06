Celebrating 15 Years of Frangipani Body Products

Tracy Land, the owner and maker of Frangipani Body Products, started creating her skincare products to ease the frustrating symptoms of rosacea and adult acne.

In 2009, she launched Frangipani to offer skin care products made with healthier ingredients to those who wanted better options for their skin.

Tracy’s products include face washes, face serums, hand and face moisturizers, body oils, and balms.

All Frangipani products are plant-based and certified cruelty-free. Ingredients include steam-distilled essential oils, cold-pressed carrier oils, and certified organic ingredients when available and economical.

These ingredients are sourced from their native regions to ensure the best quality.

This year, Frangipani Body Products is celebrating 15 years in business.

Tracy is proud to have provided healthier skincare options to her customers for over a decade. She joined us to share more about her product and how it’s been helpful and inspiring to others.

Join us in celebrating Frangipani’s 15th anniversary this Wednesday and discover the difference that healthier, plant-based skincare can make! Take a look at the full interview above for more information!