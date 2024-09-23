Celebrating 25 years of flavor: City Barbeque marks a milestone

For over two decades, City Barbeque has served barbeque nationwide. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, City Barbeque is offering a special treat for its loyal City Rewards members.

What started in 1999 with one joint in Central Ohio has grown to more than 70 locations in 10 states, and the team isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Justin Lance, Regional Director of Operations, and Christin Tardy, General Manager of the Avon location, talked about their menu items and how they’re celebrating their anniversary!

City Rewards members will receive a $0.25 pulled pork sandwich offer in honor of the anniversary. New members can take advantage of that same offer through September 30, 2024, when they join the program for the first time.

City Barbeque is excited for the future and welcomes barbeque fans, old and new, to celebrate with them.

For more information on City Barbeque’s anniversary promotions or to find a location near you, visit City Barbeque.