Celebrating Black artists in Indy: Art & Soul 2024

Austin “Sirlimitless” Day is a skilled dancer, choreographer, and educator in Indianapolis.

He founded ChoreoBlitz to challenge dancers and provide performance opportunities. With a rich resume, including performances with B2K and Madonna, Austin inspires the youth in the Midwest dance community.

Austin is a Featured Artist at the Indy Arts Council’s Art & Soul, celebrating Black visual art and music in February.

This event, supporting emerging Black artists for over 25 years, features Austin in a showcase at The Jazz Kitchen on Feb. 7 and a Celebration + Naptown Tribute at the Indianapolis Artsgarden on Feb. 23.

