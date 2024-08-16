Celebrating Black Cat Appreciation Day with Noah’s Animal Hospitals

We were joined by Tom Dock, Director of Communications at Noah’s Animal Hospitals, to discuss an important day—Black Cat Appreciation Day, which takes place on August 17th.

This day was first celebrated in 2011 by Wayne H. Morris as a tribute to his sister and her black cat, Sinbad.

During our discussion, Tom addressed some common superstitions and myths about black cats. Have you ever heard that it’s bad luck if a black cat crosses your path?

These beliefs date back to medieval Europe, where black cats were thought to be ill omens or even witches in disguise.

However, in many other cultures, black cats are seen as symbols of good luck.

For instance, the ancient Egyptians revered them as divine, and the Japanese and Irish believe that having a black cat around is a sign of prosperity and luck.

Tom also talked about the misconception that black cats are less likely to be adopted from shelters. While it’s true that black cats often spend a little more time in shelters than other cats—an average of 26.5 days compared to 20 days for others—this isn’t due to their color.

Studies show that the issue is more about the sheer number of black cats entering the shelter system.

So, why not consider visiting your local animal shelter to see if a black cat—or any other pet—might be the perfect addition to your family?

If you can’t adopt, think about volunteering your time or donating supplies.

Shelters always appreciate items like pet food, towels, blankets, and cleaning supplies.

Let’s show some love to our ebony feline friends this Black Cat Appreciation Day!