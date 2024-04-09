Celebrating Black Maternal Health Week

MelaMama Maternal Wellness Inc. is a nonprofit organization that helps new parents, especially women of color, with lactation education and postpartum support in the greater Indianapolis area and nearby cities.

Sierra Woods, the founder, is a registered nurse, lactation consultant, and postpartum doula.

The organization was created to offer more assistance to women of color and underserved communities.

They offer in-home, office, and telehealth lactation consultations using a peer-to-mother approach.

Their goal is to reduce infant and maternal mortality rates in Indiana’s underserved communities by providing holistic education, consulting, hands-on assistance, and problem-solving in a welcoming, safe, and inclusive environment.

Pace Healing Helpers is a non-medical homecare agency catering to chronically ill adults, the elderly, pediatric clients with chronic needs, and those affected by traumatic brain injuries (TBI) across Indiana.

They focus on excellent customer service, transparency, and holistic care for clients and their families.

As part of their commitment to community support, they have sponsored events like Nourishing Our Roots: Nurturing Conversations on Black Maternal Health, reflecting their owner Aliscia Pace’s advocacy in maternal health.