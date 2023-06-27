Celebrating Black Music Month at Eskenazi Hospital

The Marianne Tobias Music Program at Eskenazi Health is commemorating Black Music Month with a special performance featuring classical pianist Joshua Thompson and vocalist AshLee “PsyWrn Simone” Baskin on June 28. Taking place at the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital’s Eli Lilly and Company Foundation Concourse from 12-1 p.m., this event aims to uplift the spirits of patients, staff, and visitors through the power of music.

Joshua Thompson, also known as Sock Joplin, is a renowned pianist, social musicologist, teaching artist, and producer. His expertise lies in classical composers of African descent and the cultural connectivity found in the broader aesthetic of Black Arts movements. He serves as the Musicologist in Residence for Classical Music Indy and has garnered recognition for his award-winning podcast series, “Melanated Moments in Classical Music.”

Joining Thompson is AshLee “PsyWrn Simone” Baskin, an Indianapolis-based vocalist, songwriter, poet/spoken word artist, and actor. Her neo-soul music style and powerful vocals have captivated audiences, earning her accolades as a featured Art & Soul Artist by the Arts Council of Indianapolis.

The Marianne Tobias Music Program, initiated in 2013, delivers high-quality performance music to patients, staff, and visitors, contributing to their well-being. With a concert grand piano accessible 24/7 in the Eli Lilly and Company Foundation Concourse, world-class musicians and music enthusiasts alike have shared their talent. Performances are free, open to the public, and live-streamed to patient rooms in the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, providing a source of comfort and joy to those in need.