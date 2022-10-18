Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating Emotional Wellness Month with Girls Positivity Club

“Emotional Wellness Month” is about connecting and taking time out for your brain, which is powerful because it helps us make healthy choices, have positive relationships and achieve our goals.

Melissa Jones, Girls Positivity Club founder, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with some ideas to put in your Emotional Wellness Toolkit for relieving stress, practicing self-care, and maintaining your inner power moving into the holiday season.

Pump-Up Postcards– positive words and emotions are contagious. Leave someone a positive/encouraging note, or make one for yourself. You never know what kind of day someone is having or when you’ll need an extra boost to keep moving forward.

Positive Pumpkins– creativity is a great outlet for releasing any emotion and is a great way to practice self-care. Positive Pumpkins are a fun way to do something unique and fit in nicely with fall/Halloween.

Connect with Friends- connecting is important to emotional wellness and keeping close friendships. Quality time is important in a friendship, like talking about everyday topics, playing “Would You Rather,” and doing something you enjoy together.

