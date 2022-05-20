Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating Indiana’s state flower with Master Gardener Carrie Petty

Carrie Petty, Master Gardener and Life.Style.Live! contributor joined us today to fill us in about Indiana’s state flower: the peony! Once they are established, peonies bloom in the spring year after year.

Carrie told us that peonies are an excellent cut flower for floral arrangements. She even loves wearing one in her hair!

Peonies come in a variety of colors, and Carrie showed us a bouquet of dark pink, light pink, and white peonies.

Carrie will also be attending the 2nd Annual Indiana Peony Festival this Saturday! She encourages everyone to attend this free public event in Noblesville from 10am to 4pm.