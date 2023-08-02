Celebrating National Coloring Book Day!

On National Coloring Book Day, we welcome Jennifer Covarrubias, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Clinical Director of Outpatient Services for the Mental Health Center of San Diego. Jennifer highlights the transformational power of coloring, once thought to be an activity solely for kids. Recent discoveries have revealed that coloring offers boundless mental health and wellness benefits for individuals of all ages. Engaging in this creative pastime can alleviate stress, calm the brain, and even lead to improvements in sleep quality and reduced fatigue. Furthermore, coloring has been found to have positive effects on various physical and emotional aspects, including lowering heart rate, respiration rate, and feelings of depression and anxiety. Jennifer sheds light on the multifaceted advantages of coloring, making it a valuable tool for enhancing overall well-being and finding happiness between the lines.