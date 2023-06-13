Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Celebrating National Cupcake Lovers Day

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

On National Cupcake Lovers Day, cupcake enthusiasts were in for a treat as Melissa Neidlinger, owner of Vino Mobile Bar and a professionally trained Chef and Pastry Chef, shared her expertise on wine pairings and creative flavor combinations. Drawing from her experience in the cake business, Melissa delighted audiences with fun ways to mix and match cupcake flavors with frostings. As a self-proclaimed wine and cupcake aficionado, she offered valuable insights into finding the perfect wine to complement various cupcake creations. National Cupcake Lovers Day proved to be a delightful celebration of indulgence and culinary creativity, thanks to Melissa’s expertise and passion for both wine and cupcakes.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Celebrate Make Music Day on...
Life.Style.Live! /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Kid Escapes...
Life.Style.Live! /
Renovation Husbands share how to...
Life.Style.Live! /
Gillespie Florists: Ideas for self...
Life.Style.Live! /
3 Doors Down: Away From...
Life.Style.Live! /
Fourth annual Gr8 Pasta Push
Life.Style.Live! /
Juneteenth Foodways Festival: A celebration...
Life.Style.Live! /
Million Dollar Quartet returns to...
Life.Style.Live! /