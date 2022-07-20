Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating National Hot Dog Day with The Coney Lady

Happy National Hot Dog Day!

Natasha Williams, chef, owner and operator of The Coney Lady, and Shaun Irving Jr., “mommy’s manager” of The Coney Lady, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about their family business and the special types of hot dogs they serve.

This week’s special at The Coney Lady is $3 Regular Hot Dogs and $2 off of all Coney Dogs.

The Coney Lady is located inside Plaza Urbana (B13) at 3827 Mitthoeffer Road Indianapolis, IN 46235. You can now also order through DoorDash.

They’re opening for lunch on Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can call 317-723-2048 to setup a pickup order.

July 21st Location: CheckSmart Parking Lot 8601 Pendleton Pike Indianapolis, IN 46226 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

July 22nd Location: CheckSmart Parking Lot 8601 Pendleton Pike Indianapolis, IN 46226 12 p.m. -5 p.m.

Here’s more from WIlliams:

In 2018, I began to cultivate ideas, while still in college I knew I wasn’t ready to return to the work-force traditionally while still raising my children. I began with the resources I had before me and started with my passion and my creativity: cooking and creating.

The Coney Lady, formerly No Discount Coneys & Catering was founded in 2019 in the home kitchen of Natasha Williams. The self-empowerment brand, No Discount, was also founded in 2019, it began with the production of branded t-shirts, then followed into custom t-shirts. No Discount means to know your worth and value no matter where you are in life, it means not to discount yourself for anyone or anything, for me that meant I had to re-define my value because I had lost it along the way. From the Cricut (an electronic design cutting machine), I went into the kitchen and found a crowd favorite, Coney Dogs.

In 2020, I purchased my first mobile cart. In 2021, I purchased my second mobile cart. In March 2022, I opened a restaurant and commissary inside of Plaza Urbana.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook: The Coney Lady

TikTok & Instagram: ConeyLady