Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating National Margarita Day with St. Elmo Steak House’s Signature Margarita

Happy National Margarita Day!

Corey DuBois, St. Elmo Steak House bartender, joined us today to show us how to make their signature margarita.

St. Elmo Signature Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Hiatus Tequila Blanco

.5 oz. Grand Marnier

Splash of Sour Mix

Splash of Orange Juice

1 Lime Wedge

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass without ice and shake. Pour into a half-salted rim highball glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

For more information visit:

Hiatus website: hiatustequila.com

Hiatus Instagram: instagram.com/hiatustequila

St. Elmo website: stelmos.com

St. Elmo Instagram: instagram.com/stelmosteakhouse