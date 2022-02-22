Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating National Margarita Day with St. Elmo Steak House’s Signature Margarita

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Happy National Margarita Day!

Corey DuBois, St. Elmo Steak House bartender, joined us today to show us how to make their signature margarita.

St. Elmo Signature Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz. Hiatus Tequila Blanco 
  • .5 oz. Grand Marnier  
  • Splash of Sour Mix 
  • Splash of Orange Juice 
  • 1 Lime Wedge 

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass without ice and shake. Pour into a half-salted rim highball glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge. 

For more information visit:

Hiatus website: hiatustequila.com

Hiatus Instagram: instagram.com/hiatustequila

St. Elmo website: stelmos.com

St. Elmo Instagram: instagram.com/stelmosteakhouse

