Celebrating National Margarita Day with St. Elmo Steak House’s Signature Margarita

Happy National Margarita Day!
Corey DuBois, St. Elmo Steak House bartender, joined us today to show us how to make their signature margarita.
St. Elmo Signature Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Hiatus Tequila Blanco
- .5 oz. Grand Marnier
- Splash of Sour Mix
- Splash of Orange Juice
- 1 Lime Wedge
Directions:
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass without ice and shake. Pour into a half-salted rim highball glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
For more information visit:
Hiatus website: hiatustequila.com
Hiatus Instagram: instagram.com/hiatustequila
St. Elmo website: stelmos.com
St. Elmo Instagram: instagram.com/stelmosteakhouse