Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating National Nachos Day with Condado Tacos

It’s almost National Nachos Day!

Brandon Birnell, assistant regional manager for Condado Tacos, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to help us celebrate a little bit early, as the actual holiday is on November, 6.

Condado Tacos is doing for National Nachos Day

In honor of the special occasion, one of Condado Tacos Happy Hour-only menu items, Smoky’s Nachos, are going to be available all day long on Sunday (in-store only) for just $9.

For more information, click here.