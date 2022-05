Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating National Nurses Week as Band-Aid works to support black nurses

Each year, during the second week of May, we recognize National Nurses Week to celebrate the many contributions of these special caregivers, especially nurses of color.

Helena Faustin, RN., Registered Nurse, cookbook author and creator of the food blog “That Nurse Can Cook!” joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” as she kicks off a special campaign with Band-Aid brand to help honor nurses of color.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BAND-AID® Brand OURTONE™.