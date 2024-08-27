Celebrating National Red Wine Day with Vino Mobile Bar

Melissa Libs, the founder of Vino Mobile Bar, joined us to talk about her unique business and share a special wine-tasting experience.

Vino Mobile Bar is Indiana’s first mobile wine truck, bringing wine and beer to both public and private events across the state.

During the segment, there was a blind red wine tasting, where we explored different red wines to see which one would be the hosts’ favorite.

Vino Mobile Bar makes wine tasting accessible and fun for various events.

For more information, you can visit their website at www.vinomobilebar.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @vinomobilebar.