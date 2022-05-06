Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating teachers Appreciation Month, supporting local educators with Teachers’ Treasures

It’s teacher appreciation week but at Teachers’ Treasures, it’s appreciation month.

They’re celebrating educators throughout the month of May.

Hanna Yaeger-Busch, volunteer and operations manager, and Phil Appleman, retired IPS educator of 37 years, joined us to share how you can support teachers and Teacher’s Treasures throughout this month. Here’s more from them:

Order Clustertruck between May 8 and 14, and use the promo code, “TTIndy” to help them receive 30% of the money from your order.

Staff favorites include Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap and the Lazy Breakfast burrito!

Rock your teacher love with this year’s ‘Dream. Try. Do Good.’ shirt from The Shop Indy.

Teachers’ Treasures receives the proceeds from every adorable shirt sold!

Drink ‘Hop for Teacher’ IPA with Fountain Square Brew Co!

Fountain Square Brew Co. is donating back a portion of every sale (including kegs and six-packs) of their famous ‘Hop for Teacher’ beer! Supporting teachers has never been so fun!

Join us for a special Teacher Trivia and Beer Night at Fountain Square Brew Co. on May 26th!

Celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of Race-Weekend with Teachers Treasures from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 26th at their dog-friendly brew-haus. More details coming soon!

Treat yourself to some adorable earrings!

And by Good Note Creative will be donating 10% of her profits all month long! Check out these funky hand-made earrings. Supporting teachers has never looked so stylish!

Buy a book for our World Language Library!

Browse through our Amazon Wishlist and send us a few books in languages from throughout the world! Books will be used in our World Language Library section of the store, coming soon to both locations and supported by the Indianapolis Indians!

Donate financially!

Every $1 donated can become $15 worth of school supplies for our shelves!

Consider becoming part of our Pencil Club by donating $10 or more every month.

Donate over $1000 and you can become part of our Head of the Class Giving Society and change teachers’ and students’ lives!

Send an e-card to your favorite teacher!

Our friends at Regions Bank have designed three super cute, free e-cards that you can email to your favorite educators! Say hello, tell them thanks, and spread a little love!

For more information, visit teacherstreasures.org.