Celebrating the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors

The 17th Academy of Country Music Honors, often called the “Country Music Industry’s Favorite Night,” is set to be a star-studded celebration. Hosted by Carly Pearce and Jordan Davis, the event will take place at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and air on Tuesday, September 24, at 9:00 p.m. ET on Merit Street. This marks the first time the event will air on the network, part of a new partnership between Merit Street Media and the Academy of Country Music.

This year’s honorees include industry legends Walt Aldridge, Tony Brown, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Shannon Sanders, Lainey Wilson, and Trisha Yearwood. Special performances and appearances will come from artists such as Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Post Malone, Keith Urban, and many more. The night will also recognize Chris Stapleton as Artist-Songwriter of the Year and Jessie Jo Dillon as Songwriter of the Year.

Carly Pearce, a GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, has captivated audiences with hits like “Every Little Thing” and her latest album hummingbird. Jordan Davis, a multi-platinum singer-songwriter, continues to dominate the charts with songs like “Buy Dirt” and “Next Thing You Know,” earning him numerous awards and nominations.

Don’t miss this exciting night dedicated to honoring the best in country music!