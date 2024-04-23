Celebrating the 3rd Annual Go Blue for Kids Gala

At Kids’ Voice, their dedication lies in empowering the voices of children and youth within the legal system, to enhance individual outcomes while fostering broader systemic improvements.

Central to their mission is the establishment of a legal framework that prioritizes the welfare of children, striving to prevent instances of abuse and neglect.

Through the collaborative efforts of their passionate team of professionals and volunteers, Kids’ Voice remains steadfast in its commitment to effecting positive change in the lives of children, one case at a time.

The Kids’ Voice of Indiana’s third annual Go Blue for Kids Gala will be held on Friday, April 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. at The Crane Bay Event Center.

Guests are invited to dress up in their favorite blue cocktail attire to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month!

This special evening features a plated dinner, open bar service, inspiring speakers, as well as a silent auction.

It’s a time to celebrate Kids’ Voices’ accomplishments and future endeavors while honoring their community partners and amplifying the voices of the children and youth they serve.

Support from the community has the power to transform lives, create positive outcomes, and assist Kids’ Voice in achieving its vision of a child-centered legal system that not only protects children but also contributes to their well-being and promotes family preservation.