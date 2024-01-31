Celebrating Valentine’s Day at ‘Painting with a Twist’

Make this Valentine’s Day memorable with Painting with a Twist, the premier paint and sip concept boasting 200+ locations nationwide.

Offering a unique twist on the traditional date night, couples can join in on the DIY fun, creating their own love-themed masterpiece together.

No artistic skill is required as an instructor guides the couple through each step, with each person painting half of the portrait.

The result is a complete, harmonious painting when the portions are hung side by side. Perfect for a first date or adding a creative spark to a relationship, these date-night events also serve as a playful test of collaboration and creativity.

With laughter, drinks, and the potential for unexpected talent discovery, Painting with a Twist promises an unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience.