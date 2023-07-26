Celebrating women in aviation

Prepare for an awe-inspiring celebration of women in aviation at this year’s WomenVenture, an integral part of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) globally renowned event, AirVenture. For 15 years, WomenVenture has been shining a light on the accomplishments of women in the aviation industry, a field where less than 10% of pilots are women. From breaking gender barriers to overcoming challenges like harassment, women have faced unique obstacles in the aviation world. EAA is determined to change that narrative and pave the way for a more equitable future. This year’s WomenVenture is especially significant as it honors 30 years of women flying in combat.

As part of the celebration, there will be a panel featuring women combat pilots and a captivating keynote presentation by Michelle “MACE” Curran, a distinguished Fighter pilot with 13 years of experience in the United States Air Force and the author of “Upside Down Dreams.” The event is a testament to the progress made and an inspiration for future generations of young girls, as EAA’s GirlVenture Camp aims to engage, inspire, and educate young women to pursue their dreams in aviation and beyond.