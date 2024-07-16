Celebrating ‘World Watercolor Month’ with Girls Positivity Club

Melissa Jones, Founder of Girls Positivity Club, shared exciting news about World Watercolor Month. This celebration highlights the beauty of watercolor painting as a fun, family-friendly activity.

Watercolor painting is a wonderful way for families to spend time together and create beautiful art.

During World Watercolor Month, the Girls Positivity Club offers step-by-step tutorials to help everyone create simple yet stunning watercolor pieces, from beginners to experienced artists.

“I thought National Watercolor Month is a perfect time to talk about doing simple art activities with your girls or kids at home,” Jones explained.

The girls in the club will demonstrate easy techniques and share their creations, making it easy for anyone to join in and enjoy the art of watercolor.

Watercolor painting is a great choice whether you’re looking for a relaxing hobby or a new way to bond with your family.

“I think sometimes people think they have to be a professional artist or they don’t know what to do with their kids and this is one of those core memory type of activities,” Jones continued.

For more information and to see the tutorials, visit Girls Positivity Club.

Join in the fun and discover the joy of watercolor painting this World Watercolor Month!