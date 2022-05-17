Life.Style.Live!

Celebrity couple Giuliana, Bill Rancic talk opening restaurant on Las Vegas strip

You may know Bill and Giuliana Rancic from their former reality show, “Giuliana & Bill.”

Bill is also the first winner of “The Apprentice” TV show, and Giuliana is a daytime Emmy award-winning TV host. All of their accomplishments are offset with the challenges of breast cancer, starting a family, venturing into real estate, and launching a skincare and clothing line.

They’ve been married for nearly 15 years and joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share a big announcement.

The couple is bringing their RPM Italian restaurant to the world famous Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.



This will be their sixth restaurant.

For more information, visit rpmrestaurants.com/rpm-italian-las-vegas.