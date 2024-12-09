Celebrity journalist shares holiday gift ideas trending in Hollywood

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) – The shopping season is here, and people are looking for the hottest gifts to pile under the Christmas tree. Celebrity Journalist Emily L. Foley joined us on “Life.Style.Live! to share some gift ideas currently tending on the Hollywood holiday hot list.

According to Foley, A-listers are seeking gifts that make their daily lives easier. “They’re looking for ways to upgrade commonly used items to make things run a little more smoothly in their life.”

“They’re also also looking for things that are just a little bit indulgent.”

For anyone looking for a gift that will please chocolate lovers, Foley recommends gifting Lindt Lindor Chocolate Truffles. These truffles are great for stocking stuffers and make a perfect hostess gift.

Whether you’re shopping for a tech enthusiast or a busy professional, Foley encourages buyers to look for tech powered by Snapdragon. Snapdragon makes cutting-edge technology ranging from PCs and earbuds to controllers and mixed reality devices, giving buyers a multitude of buying options for the tech fiends in their lives.

For those looking to knock out some of the chores around the house, Foley recommends the Roborock Qrevo S robot mop and vacuum. The Roborock Qrevo S also features a multifunctional self-cleaning dock that automatically dries the mop. It also conveniently empties its own dust bin and auto-fills its water supply.

Finally, the HMB Barbie Phone is the perfect starter phone for all the young Barbie lovers. The flip phone costs only $99 and includes one year of services, including 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts and 1,500 megabytes of data.

Emily is the mother of two, and the style and fashion expert for a national TV show. She is a freelance writer whose articles appear in publications such as “Allure,” “Glamour, O,” “The Oprah Magazine,” “Marie Claire,” “American Way,” “Brides.com” and “Refinery29.com.” Emily has interviewed Oscar, Grammy and reality show winners; the designers who’ve dressed them, and the fans who love them. Foley believes that everyone deserves to look their very best every day.

For more hot gift trends, visit www.TipsOnTV.com. You can also follow follow Emily Foley on Instagram @emilylfoley.