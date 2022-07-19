Life.Style.Live!

Center for Sight doctors breaks down dry eye causes, treatments

Did you know July is Dry Eye Awareness Month?

It’s estimated 30 million Americans suffer from dry eyes, many undiagnosed.

In addition to a “burning” feeling, symptoms for dry eyes can include grittiness, fluctuated vision, or even an inability to comfortably wear your contact lenses.

If left untreated, dry eyes can have a negative effect on your vision and quality of life, but luckily, there are highly effective treatment options beyond artificial tears that are now available to help patients with their dry eyes.

“Life.Style.Live!” host Amber Hankins was joined by Dr. Austin Lifferth, OD FAAO (Diplomate Glaucoma) AAO Consultative Optometrist of Center for Sight, Tuesday. He shared the causes of dry eyes and treatments that can help.

