Central Indiana Community Foundation creating opportunity for all

It’s important to understand the mission of the CICF philanthropic collaborative, which is to create a community where everyone, regardless of their place, race or identity, has an equal opportunity to realize their full potential.

This mission extends to individuals both within and outside Central Indiana.

One of our key roles is to collaborate with individuals as well as professional advisors and their clients to bring their philanthropic aspirations to life in Central Indiana, but the impact of these philanthropic investments can extend beyond the region’s borders. These investments can take various forms, from providing scholarships to students, supporting causes that matter to donors through field-of-interest funds, donor-advised funds, or considering what giving looks like beyond their lifetime.

These are just a few examples of how donors and the professional advisors who guide them can make a meaningful and lasting difference, irrespective of their geographical location.