Central Indiana Dance Ensemble presents ‘The Nutcracker’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Central Indiana Dance Ensemble is performing the holiday classic, “The Nutcracker.”

Students from all over central Indiana participate with company members to comprise a cast of over 100 dancers.

This is the 25th year Central Indiana Dance Ensemble has performed the holiday classic.

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble was founded in 1999 by artistic director, Suzann DeLay.

The company is committed to providing cultural and educational enrichment to the central Indiana community.

The company provides an environment for aspiring young dancers to learn, practice and perform in a pre-professional atmosphere, in a variety of dance forms.

You can see the performance at STAR Bank Performance Center December 13-15 in Zionsville.