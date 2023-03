Central Indiana Dance Ensemble prepares for upcoming performance Giselle

We had some true talent join us on Monday’s Life.Style.Live! to show off their dance moves.

Ashley Jacobs is the Co-Owner and Director of Preschool and Primary Divisions Central Indiana Academy of Dance. She joined us to talk about an exciting event coming up!

Seriously, you don’t want to miss this performance. 🩰 Click here for more details.