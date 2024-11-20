Central Indiana Youth for Christ campaign aims to empower and connect young people

The Central Indiana Youth for Christ has launched an ambitious initiative, the We Believe in Youth Campaign, aimed at encouraging young people and rallying community support. CEO Dara Berkhalter explained the campaign’s dual focus: fostering meaningful connections between adults and youth while raising funds to sustain and expand the organization’s mission.

The campaign calls on adults to actively engage with young people by writing encouraging notes and speaking affirming words. “It’s about adults mobilizing to tell young people in their lives that they see them, value them, and care about them,” Berkhalter said. The initiative has already gained momentum, with strong reactions from youth participants and their communities.

Berkhalter shared a recent experience in Fishers, where a youth leader incorporated the campaign’s message into a discussion on thankfulness, telling students they were appreciated and presenting them with campaign t-shirts. “They went crazy and ecstatic,” Berkhalter said. Some students even wore their shirts to school the next day for twin day.

In addition to building connections, the campaign includes a fundraising component, with a goal of raising $200,000. As of now, over $50,000 has been raised. A significant boost came from a generous supporter who pledged a $50,000 matching donation. “The next $50,000 raised will be matched,” Berkhalter announced, noting the overwhelming excitement and gratitude the pledge has generated.

The response to the campaign has exceeded expectations. “It’s been exciting to see not just the reaction of the young people but also the adults coming around them,” Berkhalter said. “I get texts every day from people saying they’re excited about the enthusiasm this campaign is bringing.”

Donations can be made online through the campaign’s link, GiveButter.com. The matching challenge is active, doubling contributions made during the campaign period.

“This has been an incredible start, and we’re looking forward to seeing how much more we can accomplish together,” Berkhalter said.

