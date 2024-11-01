Central Indiana Youth for Christ launches ‘We Believe in You(th)’ to support teens

Central Indiana Youth for Christ (CIYFC) has launched its first “We Believe in You(th)” campaign. A movement designed to tell the students of Indianapolis that we believe in them and inviting the community to encourage the young people in their lives. CEO, Dr. Dara Berkhalter, explained that this campaign aims to ensure every kid knows they are not alone.

CIYFC staff do this work every day and they’ve seen the impact it can have. Students’ faces light up when they are valued and supported. “It’s a campaign to get adults to gather around our young people … telling them that we see them, we value them, and we care about them,” Berkhalter said.

The campaign includes videos, t-shirts, and note cards, providing tools for teachers and parents to engage with youth. A fundraising component has also been introduced to help advance CIYFC’s mission in Central Indiana. “Giving is an easy way, (or) even just walking alongside a young person and saying ‘I see you’… will bring so much joy to them,” Berkhalter shared, underscoring the importance of both financial and emotional support.

Berkhalter emphasized how listening to young people can be incredibly impactful. Our youth live in a world that is pulling them apart – digitally, socially, politically, spiritually. The campaign arrives at a strategic time—just after election season and before Giving Tuesday—designed to rally the community in support of local youth.

For more information on how to support the “We Believe in You(th)” campaign, visit ciyfc.org.

SPONSORED BY CIYFC