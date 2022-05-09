Life.Style.Live!

Central Kicks bring together sneakerheads to shop premium shoes this weekend

Central Kicks is a local business started here in the heart of Indianapolis in hopes of creating a friendly atmosphere for all sneakerheads to buy, sell and trade all in one place.

Tyler Smith and Dustin Cronnon, owners of Central Kicks, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live” to share what you can expect from their upcoming sneaker convention.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 14 at the Westside Church of the Nazarene. The address is 8610 W 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46234.

Central Kicks strives to support individual entrepreneurial businesses from locally in Indiana and the surrounding states.

They host events every month and a half to two months to allow businesses an opportunity to grow sales and connections to further their business journeys. They also host shoe giveaways and shoe drives.











For more information visit:

eventbrite.com/e/central-kicks-sneaker-convention-tickets-314433317517?aff=erelexpmlt

Instagram: @centralkicks.sc

Facebook: @centralkicks.sc