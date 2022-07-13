Life.Style.Live!

Central Kicks Sneaker Convention, shoe drive returns to Indy

Central Kicks is a local business started here in the heart of Indianapolis with a passion for giving back to the community and creating a friendly atmosphere for all sneakerheads to buy, sell and trade all in one place.

Tyler Smith and Dustin Cronnon, owners of Central Kicks, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live” to share what you can expect from their upcoming sneaker convention, which will also serve as a shoe drive.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 16 at the Westside Church of the Nazarene gymnasium at 8610 W 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46234.

It will feature a wide selection of the latest sneakers, live music, food trucks, raffles, vintage and streetwear clothing, art, collectables and more!

Anyone who donates a pair of shoes to the charity shoe drive will receive free admission.

Central Kicks strives to support individual entrepreneurial businesses from locally in Indiana and the surrounding states.

They host events every month and a half to two months to allow businesses an opportunity to grow sales and connections to further their business journeys. They also host shoe giveaways and shoe drives.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here and also visit:

Instagram.com/centralkicks.sc

facebook.com/Centralkicks.sc