Central Library: Meet The Artists XXXVI

by: Divine Triplett
Experience the creations of local African American artists at one of the city’s foremost cultural gatherings.

Throughout regular library hours, Central Library will host a diverse array of artwork, showcasing the talent and cultural significance of these artists.

The annual Meet the Artists exhibit serves as a vital platform for these talented individuals to share their unique perspectives with a broad audience, offering visibility to works that might otherwise remain undiscovered.

More than just a showcase, the event aims to foster community education and appreciation while actively promoting the invaluable contributions of these artists to the cultural landscape.

