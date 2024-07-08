Cereal Cinema at The Athenaeum: Enjoy ‘The Goonies’ with breakfast treats

The Athenaeum continues its popular Cereal Cinema partnership with Indy Film Fest and Newfields, featuring a screening of the classic 1985 film, “The Goonies.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. in the Basile Theatre. Tickets for this family-friendly event are priced at $6 and include a bowl of cereal along with movie admission.

Neale Johantgen, President of Indy Film Fest, and Diana Gingerich, Events Manager at the Athenaeum Foundation, shared insights about the event’s ongoing success and community impact.

They emphasized the importance of bringing people together through shared experiences and the joy of reliving favorite films with family and friends.

“We want to be able to have a space where families can come together and parents can show movies that they remembered as a kid,” Johantgen explained.

Additional refreshments can be bought at Coat Check Coffee, located within The Athenaeum. Purchase your tickets here.

Cereal Cinema brings together two Saturday morning traditions: enjoying a bowl of cereal and watching a great movie.

This event aims to share classic films with a new generation. Attendees can enjoy a nostalgic experience while introducing timeless movies to younger viewers.

The Athenaeum, a historic German-American landmark in downtown Indianapolis, serves as a community center for various cultural businesses and nonprofit groups. Its mission is to foster a vibrant community through arts, culture, and heritage.

Future showings of Cereal Cinema include “Jumanji” on September 14 and “Anastasia” on November 9. For more information about Cereal Cinema and future showings, visit The Athenaeum’s website.