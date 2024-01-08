CES 2024 Sneak Peek

Stephanie Humphrey, a distinguished Technology and Lifestyle Expert, bridges her background as a former engineer with her enthusiasm for lifestyle media.

Through her work, Stephanie reveals to the everyday person the empowering, enriching, and enjoyable facets of technology.

Currently serving as a technology contributor for ABC News, Stephanie is an integral part of the nationally syndicated Strahan Sara & Keke team.

Her wealth of tech knowledge is underpinned by over a decade of experience as a Senior Systems Engineer at Lockheed Martin.

This unique blend of technical expertise and media insight positions Stephanie Humphrey as a trusted guide, making technology accessible and engaging for a broad audience.