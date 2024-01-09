CES Wonderland with Albert Lawrence

Get ready for a trip into the future at the SK WONDERLAND Exhibition in Las Vegas during CES, where the coolest tech meets a commitment to sustainability.

Picture yourself on a hydrogen-powered train, emitting nothing but water, offering a sneak peek into a cleaner energy era. Immerse yourself in the magic of an amusement park featuring self-driving rides powered by AI, running on low-power semiconductors, smart traffic signals, and a green energy setup.

On January 9th, join tech educator and network TV correspondent Albert Lawrence as he walks you through this mind-blowing exhibition, a collaboration with SK Group.

CES is turning the spotlight on groundbreaking green tech, addressing the pressing need to tackle climate change.

See firsthand the real-world impact of today’s innovations on creating a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.

It’s not just tech; it’s a glimpse into a better future.